The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce announced the board of directors has selected Ashton Snowden Pruitt as the new 2021-2023 chamber president.
“I am beyond excited to serve my community and local businesses on this platform. As a business owner with my unique background, I feel like my experiences and expertise in marketing, social media, videography, advertising, event programming and retail brings a lot to the table,” Pruitt said. “My passion and desire is to take the chamber to new heights and grow along with our budding community.”
Ashton has served for two years on the board and has launched several programs during that time.
“Our Mix and Mingle Business of the Month program has been an excellent resource for local business owners and citizens to bump elbows and network. That, along with our community-wide Hometown Holiday Interactive Christmas Open House are two, among other programs that I’ve helped launch and nurture that are dear to my heart,” she said. “I have many other ideas that we will be focusing on during my term as President with nothing but growth for Greenbrier as our number one focus. I could not do this alone though. Our board of directors truly has the communities best interest at heart and working as a team, I know we can flourish.”
Pruitt graduated from Greenbrier High School in 2006 and continued her education at Arkansas State University. After graduating early in the fall of 2009 with her bachelors degree in Radio-Television (Broadcast Journalism), she began her career in radio and is now the afternoon host on My Country Y107.
Pruitt also owns Southern Savvy, a brick and mortar and online women’s boutique and gift store that has been serving the community nearly seven years. Southern Savvy, which primarily focuses on women’s clothing and custom spirit apparel won Faulkner County’s Best of the Best Women’s Clothing Store in 2020. Her store also won the Greenbrier Chamber’s New Business of the Year in 2016.
Ashton assists Lane, her husband, at their other business, Pruitt’s Mid State Stockyards when needed. She is the director of the Miss Greenbrier Pageant, serves on the Faulkner County Fair Board and BrierFest. She was the 2019 Mayors XM Award recipient.
“I know my passion for Greenbrier is border line obnoxious. But, my roots run deep here. I have always been proud to call this community my home and I want others to be just as proud as I am,” Pruitt said. “My daughter will grow up here, and I want to leave her a legacy and a community to raise her children in one day that is amazing.
“We must be the change we want to see. Our businesses in town are growing and with that, comes change. The Chamber should be more than just a group that comes out for a ribbon cutting. We need to be a resource for our businesses with transparency, an updated public relations and media plan, events and programs that nurture our town and citizens. We intend to do just that and keep our chamber moving forward.”
