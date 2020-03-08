The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce unveiled its vision for 2020 and honored businesses and individuals during its annual Community Awards banquet on Thursday.
The keynote speaker was Chase Turner, a 2002 graduate of Greenbrier High School, who recently released his first book, “T.R.I.A.L.S.: A Journey from Anxiety to Peace.”
“The content of this book will empower people to realize they are in control of whether or not they live with anxiety,” Turner said. “Helping them to see there is beauty and purpose in being themselves, without comparing themselves to others or trying to be normal, will encourage them to overcome daily struggles of feeling inadequate.”
The book was released on Oct. 31, 2019, and can be purchased in print or e-book format at www.amazon.com.
In a video presentation featuring Ashton Pruitt, Chamber Board Member and owner of Southern Savvy, the following businesses were recognized and a brief history of each was shared.
Honored for New Business of the Year was Greenbrier Pharmacy owned by Lauren Davis, Sarah Robinson and Angela Curtis.
In the award presentation, the owners were described as “trailblazers who saw a significant need within the community when Fred’s closed its doors, and their love for the people of Greenbrier made opening Greenbrier Pharmacy an easy decision.”
The full-service pharmacy also offers over-the-counter products and gift items. They are located at 61A S. Broadview St. in Greenbrier, and are open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Small Business of the Year award is designed for businesses of 10 or fewer employees and the honor went to Chef Lin’s. The restaurant is named after its owner, Chef Lin, who was originally a mechanic in Taiwan in the late 1970s, according to the presentation. When the family moved to America to seek better opportunities, Chef Lin knew he couldn’t rely on his previous knowledge because the tools and measurements were different, so he started out as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant in Houston, Texas, eventually working his way to chef.
After relocating his family to Greenbrier, they immediately fell in love with the hospitality of the people in the area. Chef Lin’s has been in business for 10 years serving the community classical and traditional Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine made fresh to order. The restaurant is located at 150 S. Broadview St., Suite E in Greenbrier, and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Honored as Business of the Year was Kiddieville Christian Early Learning Center. Kiddieville opened in August of 1990 when owner Diane White Payton started the childcare center with just 12 children. The business is known for its Christ-centered love for children. It has continued to grow and now serves more than 240 children with more than 40 staff members. Kiddieville offers early learning classes for children ages newborn to 12 years at its location, 7 Tyler St. in Greenbrier, and is open Monday through Friday.
The Greenbrier Volunteer Fire Department was honored as the Non-Profit Organization of the Year. As mentioned in the presentation, the GVFD started in 1954 with limited equipment and was sponsored by the Conway Fire Department. The growth and dedication came from within the community as men and women, with a passion to help their neighbors, began to join the ranks. They are excited about the new improvements including the new fire station. Anyone interested in serving the Greenbrier community in this way, can visit the department’s website to complete an application.
Superintendent Scott Spainhour presented Payton Riddle with the award of Student of the Year. Payton, son of Jeremy and Kristen Riddle, was described as an, “exceptional young man” by Spainhour who shared the extensive number of AP and other specialized courses Payton is taking, to include concurrent credit courses where he is gaining college credit hours while in high school.
An All Conference football player, Payton has received the Panther Award as an outstanding athlete. In addition to serving as an ambassador at the high school, he is also on the Student Council, a member of Purposed and FFA, has a countless number of community service hours, both in the community and at his church, all while maintaining a GPA of 4.2. With this recognition, the Chamber also awarded him with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice.
Steve Thrasher, Senior Pastor at Greenbrier Nazarene, presented the award for Volunteers of the Year to brothers Clay, Chase and Cody Graham of Graham Brothers Electric. Thrasher said that after nearly 25 years of ministering at the same church, he has seen them grow into incredible men.
“I’ve been around long enough now to see kids grow into great adults, to see little boys grow into awesome men, and some of the finest men in this community,” Thrasher said. “These men have huge hearts and they have unbelievable work ethics and have given countless hours of volunteer labor not only to the church but also to this community. Their pursuit of excellence is incredible.”
He said that knowing them well, he knew, “they’d much rather be behind the scenes making sure that everything goes smoothly.”
Thrasher continued: “When you hear the name Graham Brothers mentioned around Faulkner County, it’s always followed by the words hard workers, dependable and trustworthy. They love this community and we’re blessed that they don’t just say it, they show it and are willing to do whatever it takes to give back to the city of Greenbrier that they call home.”
Mattie Fulmer presented the award for Citizens of the Year to Bryan and Dawne Trent, owners of Mojo’s Pizza. She spoke of a 24-year friendship with the Trents and how they’d reached out to her when they considered reopening a Greenbrier landmark, Joe’s Pizza, that’d recently closed its doors. Mattie said her response was, “Wow! Yes, you can do it,” but what she was really thinking was, “Run! It’s too much work! You’re crazy.”
In spite of the odds being stacked against them, they’ve successfully transformed the restaurant into what Fulmer describes as, “Greenbrier’s version of Cheers” and have used it “as a springboard to give back to their community.”
They named the restaurant MoJo’s after their twin children, Morgan and John who were the inspiration for their move to Greenbrier. Searching for a place to raise their children, they didn’t waste any time getting involved in their community, volunteering anywhere needed at the schools, and have continued the legacy of giving back through Mojo’s Hometown Pizza.
The final award of the evening, The Mayor’s XM Award, was presented by Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick. The award was designed for the mayor to recognize someone within the community that goes the extra mile (XM).
“The Arkansas Municipal League has 502 cities and incorporated towns in Arkansas and since 2015 they’ve recognized eight cities each year as Volunteer Communities of the year,” Hartwick said. “The city of Greenbrier has received this recognition every year since it’s inception and that’s because of you – our citizens. That’s what goes into this Mayor’s award, it’s called the XM Award because it represents someone going the extra mile.
“If I had to pick up the phone and call someone and say that I needed something, this person would be there to help. This person has served on numerous boards within the city and within the county, and volunteers everything she can. I’m going to give this award tonight to Kim Tyler.”
Tyler, who wasn’t aware she was receiving the award, said she had been caught off guard and was out working when she got the call. She said with excitemet: “This is the best place ever to be, not up here receiving this award, but being in this town. I’m so excited to see what’s coming down the road for Greenbrier.”
