The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) and local newscaster Craig O’Neill awarded Greenbrier Public Schools its Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (RISE) Community award on Dec. 8, Greenbrier Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Worthey told the Log Cabin last week. The award presentation began a day of festivities that included the city’s RISE up in Lights Christmas Parade that night, the same parade thats 2021 edition won the district the RISE award.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, ADE awarded Greenbrier the RISE award in November for “creating and carrying out 13 separate events that supported the Science of Reading initiative,” Worthey told the Log Cabin in November. The Christmas parade served as the centerpiece of the district’s initiative in 2021 and did so again this year.
