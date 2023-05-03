The Greenbrier City Council met Monday for the regularly scheduled meeting and approved an ordnance to rezone property on Lake Street from R-1, Single Family District, to O-1, Quiet Office District.
Aldermen tabled the ordinance at the April meeting in order to look at the property due to concerns from residents who live near it.
The residents near the property returned Monday evening and voiced their concerns about the potential increased traffic the rezoning could cause and about issues related to headlights that could go into their homes after dark.
The rezoning of the property, which has been a residential lot since 1969, is for the expansion of First Service Bank’s corporate office.
First Service Bank purchased the property in November and plans to add a 10,000 square foot, two story corporate office to the already existing building.
Robin Hackett, the chief operating officer at First Service Bank, said that ever since the bank moved their headquarters to Greenbrier in 1999, the bank has grown from a $36 million dollar bank to a $585 million bank.
“We are completely out of room,” Hackett said on Monday. “Our people are sharing office space. We have people working from home. We have people working in different towns because we don’t have anywhere to put them.”
Hackett emphasized that the bank plans to be a quiet commercial property and promised the concerned residents that are against the rezoning that they will be good neighbors and open to working with them moving forward.
“We want to grow in Greenbrier,” Hackett said. “That’s our home, that’s where we’ve been. We want to be here.”
After some discussion, aldermen unanimously approved the rezoning.
Contact Jordan Wooodson at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
