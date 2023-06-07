The Greenbrier City Council awarded two young Greenbrier residents the Good Samaritan Award at the council’s meeting on Monday. The residents received the award for assisting a mother and her child during a car accident that occurred last month.
On May 19, Andrea Verell and her five month old son Andrew were ran off the road by a distracted driver near Greenbrier High School after dropping Andrea’s three year old off at daycare.
Greenbrier residents Boen Brakebill and Garrett McCoy were in the car behind Verell during the accident and immediately came to assist her and to help calm her down after the accident.
“They showed up right away,” Benjamin Verell, the husband of Andrea, said at Monday’s council meeting. “The car behind her did not hesitate. They pulled off to the side and helped her out right on the spot.”
The Verells already gave Brakebill and McCoy Sonic gift cards for their help. McCoy was not able to attend the Monday meeting, but Brakebill accepted his award for him.
Aldermen also approved a number of agenda items on Monday, including three different resolutions to approve different grant funding for the city parks.
One resolution was an 80/20 matching grant for asphalt on part of a trail in Matthews Park and another resolution for another 80/20 matching grant to build a new walking trail that connects City Hall to Matthew Park.
The funding for these 80/20 matching grants will come from the Federal Aid Transportation Alternative Program, also known as the Recreational Trails Program funds. Both resolutions were approved unanimously.
Another resolution approved unanimously on Monday by aldermen was a 50/50 matching grant for a “multi-use pavilion,” agenda documents read.
The money for the multi-use pavillon will come from the Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant and is worth up to $250,000.
Aldermen also unanimously approved a rezoning of 16 acres south of a pasture on the left side of the road past the high school on Highway 25 from Single Family District to a Two Family District.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
