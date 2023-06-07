Greenbrier City Council

Benjamin and Andrea Verell (right) award Boen Brakebill and Garrett McCoy Sonic gift cards for helping Andrea and her five month old son during an accident that took place on May 19. Brakebill and McCoy were also awarded the Good Samaritan Award from the Greenbrier City Council on Monday.

 Submitted photo

The Greenbrier City Council awarded two young Greenbrier residents the Good Samaritan Award at the council’s meeting on Monday. The residents received the award for assisting a mother and her child during a car accident that occurred last month.

On May 19, Andrea Verell and her five month old son Andrew were ran off the road by a distracted driver near Greenbrier High School after dropping Andrea’s three year old off at daycare.

