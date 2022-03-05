The Greenbrier School District continued its partnership with the University of Central Arkansas and Health Flavors of Arkansas during the month of February, which is Healthy Heart month, by implementing mini-curriculum units into its health, family and consumer science programs, as well as their agriculture classes.
Coach Taylor Stone’s seventh-grade health class used a manipulative activity to learn about food system connections.
“Students were given cards listing a component of the food system on the front, and connected relationships on the back,” Kelli D. Martin, Greenbrier deputy superintendent, said. “Students were then asked to use string to physically map out connections between food, health, society, and the environment.”
Once the web was finished, Stone added in events such as a drought into the web.
“Students who felt the tug would then have to explain the potential impact of the event before pulling their own strings, and the chain reaction continued,” Martin said. “This activity gave students a clear visual for how stress on one part of the system can create cascading consequences for other parts of the system.”
Becca Spinks’s Survey of Agricultural Systems class worked to locate different farmers markets with direct sales in the Greenbrier area and used that information to map out sources for locally grown foods in and around Greenbrier.
Rebekah Bilderback’s Family and Consumer Science classes used locally-grown pecans for a baking project where they bused pecans from a tree near the administration building to make pecan pies from scratch.
Noel Nims’ family and consumer science classes searched information on different agricultural innovations that have impacted the journey of the farm-to-table movement, such as GMOs and tractors.
“We are excited to see the impact learning about locally sourced foods has had on consumption patterns among our students,” Martin said.
