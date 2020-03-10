A Greenbrier couple is accused of sexually abusing a young girl because the 9-year-old had “acted out,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed Monday against Charles Stepp, 30-year-old Nancy Humphrey told him to rape a family member “as punishment” for acting out.
Authorities learned of the alleged abuse after the 9-year-old girl confided in a teacher at school. The young girl reportedly told a Greenbrier Public Schools teacher on April 16, 2019, that Stepp “had put his privates in her private a couple days prior” and that Humphrey supervised the “punishment.”
According to the young girl’s statement, at one point, Humphrey found her hiding under a kitchen table “and drug her by her leg to the bedroom.” After dragging the girl to the bedroom, Humphrey would watch Stepp sexually abuse the young girl and would “tell (the 34-year-old suspect) when to stop.”
The young girl was taken to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital to have a rape kit conducted on her after disclosing the alleged abuse with school staff, court documents state. A Department of Human Services employee took the girl to the hospital to have the rape kit conducted.
Online records show that DNA swabs of semen found on the girl’s underwear matched a DNA sample that was taken from Stepp.
“The rape kit revealed that there was semen on (the girl’s) panties and a sample of the semen had enough DNA to warrant comparison DNA,” Greenbrier officer Steven Thorpe’s report reads in part. “A search warrant was requested and granted for a DNA sample from Charles Stepp. The sample from Stepp was sent to the crime lab and it came back as a match to the sample taken from [the alleged victim’s] panties.”
According to the affidavit filed against Humphrey, the 30-year-old woman had instructed the young girl to take a shower and “clean off” after she was sexually abused.
Stepp is charged with one count of rape, which is a class Y felony, following the alleged incident. If found guilty, he would face 10-40 years or life in prison.
Online records show that Humphrey was charged with permitting child abuse, which is a Class B felony. If found guilty, she would face five to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and could be ordered to pay a fine up to $15,000.
