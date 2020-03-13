A circuit judge ordered two Greenbrier residents to remain behind bars in lieu of $500,000 bonds after the couple was accused of sexually abusing a young girl.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court, Nancy N. Humphrey, 30, instructed Charles T. Stepp, 34, to rape a young family member “as punishment” for acting out in April 2019.
The couple appeared via video conference Friday morning before Circuit Judge Susan K. Weaver, who was acting as a special judge in district court, for a first appearance hearing.
Stepp was first to appear before Weaver.
The circuit judge issued a no contact order against Stepp, barring him from communicating with the victim.
Deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold had requested a $250,000 bond be issued against the Greenbrier man, who is charged with one count of rape for reportedly engaging “in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with another person who is less than 14 years of age.”
Following the deputy prosecutor’s recommendation, Weaver announced: “I’m going to double that.”
Humphrey, who is charged with permitting child abuse, was also issued a $500,000 bond Friday morning.
During the first appearance hearings, Weaver ordered the couple to stay away from children should they post bond.
“You are not to be around children or any place children might be,” the circuit judge said.
The investigation against the Greenbrier couple launched April 16, 2019, when a 9-year-old girl confided in a teacher at the school.
The girl reportedly told a Greenbrier Public Schools teacher that Stepp had violated her “a couple days prior” and that Humphrey supervised the “punishment.”According to the young girl’s statement, at one point, Humphrey found her hiding under a kitchen table “and drug her by her leg to the bedroom.” After dragging the girl to the bedroom, Humphrey would watch Stepp sexually abuse the young girl and would “tell (the 34-year-old suspect) when to stop.”
The young girl was taken to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital to have a rape kit conducted on her after disclosing the alleged abuse with school staff, court documents state. A Department of Human Services employee took the girl to the hospital to have the rape kit conducted.
Online records show that DNA swabs of semen found on the girl’s underwear matched a DNA sample that was taken from Stepp.
“The rape kit revealed that there was semen on (the girl’s) panties and a sample of the semen had enough DNA to warrant comparison DNA,” Greenbrier officer Steven Thorpe’s report reads in part. “A search warrant was requested and granted for a DNA sample from Charles Stepp. The sample from Stepp was sent to the crime lab and it came back as a match to the sample taken from [the alleged victim’s] panties.”
According to the affidavit filed against Humphrey, the 30-year-old woman had instructed the young girl to take a shower and “clean off” after she was sexually abused.
The Greenbrier couple is scheduled to appear next at 10:30 a.m. March 30 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
