Tom and Jamie Henry of Cadron Crest Orchard in Guy, Faulkner County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year, will represent the county in the state’s 73rd annual Farm Family of the Year program. State district winners will be announced June 16, while the overall state winner will be announced later this year on Dec. 6.
The Henrys have owned Cadron Crest since 2004, having bought the orchard from Jamie’s parents. In that time, Tom and Jamie have expanded on the orchard’s original crop of peaches, apples and strawberries and added a variety of other fruits and vegetables, including blackberries, blueberries and 27 varieties of peaches.
Cadron Crest is a “you-pick” orchard, one of five active in Faulkner County. Tom said the orchard provides a “unique family experience” for visitors who might not be able to grow and pick their own food.
“[People] might be on a half-acre of ground and don’t have room for a garden,” Henry said. “[The orchard] allows people to come out to the country and see how [their food] is grown.”
In addition to growing crops, the Henrys also run a cow calf operation which yields about 245 calves a year.
Tom said he is honored and overwhelmed by the award considering how many other farm families are in the area.
“There’s a lot of great farm families in Faulkner County that work just as hard as we do and provide a good product,” Henry said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, customers at Cadron Crest are unable to pick their own fruits and vegetables for the time being. However, drive-thru services are currently offered, with the orchard currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
