The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has recognized Greenbrier-based court reporter Karisa Ekenseair with the Registered Merit Reporter (RMR) Certification, a news release issued by NCRA on Tuesday read.

Ekenseair is a veteran court reporter, having served 22 years and obtained certifications in seven states. A freelancer who operates her own firm, Daily Depos, LLC, Ekenseair said she’s proud of the certification from the NCRA.

