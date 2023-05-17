The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has recognized Greenbrier-based court reporter Karisa Ekenseair with the Registered Merit Reporter (RMR) Certification, a news release issued by NCRA on Tuesday read.
Ekenseair is a veteran court reporter, having served 22 years and obtained certifications in seven states. A freelancer who operates her own firm, Daily Depos, LLC, Ekenseair said she’s proud of the certification from the NCRA.
“I am extremely proud to add the letters of RMR to my list of qualifications,” Ekenseair said, per the news release. “It is a title reserved for very few and I am humbled to be counted among them.”
Ekenseair also spoke about the importance of her job.
“As a true, living, in-person guardian of the record, I feel it is my duty to continue to improve every day so that I may instill confidence in those I serve that their Constitutional rights will be protected through a verbatim, unmanipulated, permanent record,” Ekenseair said. “I am proud to say that I am a member of NCRA who partners with my fellow stenographers to ensure our continued success.”
Ekenseair started her career as a court reporter in Oklahoma in 2001, her business website read. In 2018, she moved to Arkansas and she regularly provides services to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Married with four children, one of her daughters attended the University of Central Arkansas.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
