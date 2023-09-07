The Greenbrier City Council met Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting where aldermen discussed the Cedar Valley Estates Phase 1 subdivision.
The applicant for the Cedar Valley subdivision spoke Tuesday wanting to get the final plat approved as soon as possible so that he could file it within the next two weeks.
However, recently the waterway behind the lots where the subdivision is located were rerouted, which changed the floodplain. The city currently doesn’t know where the floodplain is and will need FEMA to map it.
Before the city council could approve the final plat approval for the subdivision, aldermen said Tuesday that they need a Letter of Map Amendment (LOMA) from FEMA. A LOMA is an official amendment, by letter, to an effective National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) map which establishes a property’s location in relation to the Special Flood Hazard Area, according to FEMA’s website.
Alderman say that they need the letter from FEMA because if they don’t, FEMA could withhold funds to residents and the city if a natural disaster happens.
The city council said Tuesday that once the LOMA letter is delivered and presented to the president of the Greenbrier Planning Commission that the city council authorizes the planning commission president to immediately approve the final plat.
The city council also approved an agenda item that autonomically raises Community Water rates whenever Community Water raises its prices so that the city doesn’t have to vote on it every year.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
