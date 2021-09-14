Greenbrier Eastside Elementary recognized its students of the month for August last week for each of the six grades at the school at an awards assembly.
The kindergarten students of the month were Archer Ellis, Olivia Bryan, Ruth Ward and Lucas Atkinson; the first graders were Bennett Ezell and Case Linville; the second graders were Madison Price, Raegan Staub, and Kasen Cutler; the third graders was Hudson Barcafar; the fourth graders were Zedekiah Watts and Kinley Burns; and the fifth graders named the August students of the month were Logan McEntire, August Willcutt and Grant Orosz.
“Each school in the district shares a character word of the month,” Kristen Barnett, the assistant principal at Eastside, said. “The character word for the month of August was ‘courage’. These students were chosen from their homeroom class for exemplifying courage in and out of the classroom.”
When students are selected as the student of the month, they receive a yard sign that says “An Eastside Dream Builder lives here” that they can place in front of their homes.
The school also has a Spirit Day celebration each month that is based on the character word of that month.
The character word for the month of September will be “flexible,” according to Barnett.
