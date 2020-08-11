Greenbrier Eastside Elementary School was awarded the national model Professional Learning Community (PLC) from Solution Tree.
The school has been involved in the PLC for the past three years, Assistant Principal Kristen Barnett said.
“This process focused on teacher collaboration, providing interventions and enrichments for all students and analyzing data to increase effectiveness,” she said. “Over the three years, Eastside students and staff showed tremendous growth as evidenced in our state assessment data.”
Tina Smith, Solution Tree associate, recently delivered a model PLC flag to the school staff.
“It was a great time of celebration,” Barnett said. “We look forward to flying this flag on the first day of school on Aug. 24. Eastside Elementary will continue to collaborate as a team as we change kids lives.”
For more information about the program, visit www.solutiontree.com.
