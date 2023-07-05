Greenbrier teacher named regional Teacher of the Year finalist

Jeremy Kennedy (left) with Greenbrier Public Schools Superintendent Scott Spainhour (right) in April.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) has named Greenbrier High School (GHS) teacher Jeremy Kennedy one of 14 regional finalists for the state’s Teacher of the Year award, ADE announced in a news release on Wednesday.

“It was our honor to name Jeremy Kennedy as our Greenbrier School District Teacher of the Year in May,” Greenbrier Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. “One of the many reasons Mr. Kennedy received this accolade and thus went on to be nominated for Arkansas Teacher of the Year is because he prides himself in telling stories, and through those stories, he demonstrates putting students first and ensuring their success. He models teaching character as much as he does academics.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.