The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) has named Greenbrier High School (GHS) teacher Jeremy Kennedy one of 14 regional finalists for the state’s Teacher of the Year award, ADE announced in a news release on Wednesday.
“It was our honor to name Jeremy Kennedy as our Greenbrier School District Teacher of the Year in May,” Greenbrier Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. “One of the many reasons Mr. Kennedy received this accolade and thus went on to be nominated for Arkansas Teacher of the Year is because he prides himself in telling stories, and through those stories, he demonstrates putting students first and ensuring their success. He models teaching character as much as he does academics.”
Kennedy is the advanced placement English language and composition teacher for 11th graders at GHS. In April, Greenbrier Public Schools officials recognized Kennedy with the “Whatever it Takes” award. Martin said Kennedy’s “life stories and humor are his natural methods of connecting with each student” under his supervision.
“You can ask a 2023 graduate or even a graduate from 10 or 20 years ago about Mr. Kennedy and his expert storytelling will be in their recollection,” Martin said. “You could also ask any student who has walked the halls of GHS who their favorite teacher was and Mr. Jeremy Kennedy will come up in most of their conversations.”
In a social media post honoring Kennedy in April, the district wrote that Kennedy “meets students on a daily basis at the door with enthusiasm and a smile.”
“As we all know, Mr. Jeremy Kennedy is a constant encourager and cheerleader for his students,” the post read. “He attends events to support them regularly. On AP exam testing day, he always plans a traditional breakfast meeting at Wagon Wheel to give his students that one last encouragement and advice before they take the exam.”
A BETA Club sponsor, Kennedy also helps students plan homecoming festivities, dances and community service projects, the post read. Administratively, Kennedy serves on the GHS Leadership Team.
As part of the recognition, Kennedy will join the 13 other finalists at an event at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on July 27. Additionally, he will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize from the Walton Family Foundation.
“Congratulations to these teachers for achieving this honor,” ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said, per the ADE news release. “We are proud to recognize excellence in teaching and honor those selected for this recognition.”
Teachers from the state’s 13 other education service cooperatives also received nominations for the Teacher of the Year honor. North Little Rock Middle School social studies teacher Capri Salaam won the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year award last October.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
