Greenbrier educator named Teacher of Year semifinalist

Jeremy Kennedy (left) with Greenbrier Public Schools Superintendent Scott Spainhour (right) in April.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Department of Education has named Greenbrier High School (GHS) teacher Jeremy Kennedy one of four statewide finalists for the Arkansas Teacher of the Year award. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva and 2023 Teacher of the Year Capri Salaam announced the semifinalists in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on Thursday.

As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Greenbrier Public Schools named Kennedy its top teacher in May. First named one of 14 regional finalists for the state’s top award for teachers, Kennedy is the advanced placement English language and composition teacher for 11th graders at GHS.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

