Greenbrier educator named Teacher of Year semifinalist

The Arkansas Department of Education has named Greenbrier High School (GHS) teacher Jeremy Kennedy one of four statewide finalists for the Arkansas Teacher of the Year award. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Education Secretary Jacob Oliva and 2023 Teacher of the Year Capri Salaam announced the semifinalists in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on Thursday.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Greenbrier Public Schools named Kennedy its top teacher in May. First named one of 14 regional finalists for the state’s top award for teachers, Kennedy is the advanced placement English language and composition teacher for 11th graders at GHS.
In introducing Kennedy as the first of four semifinalists, Salaam read nominations from Kennedy’s former students. One wrote that Kennedy is “the teacher who makes space for every individual to be somebody.” Salaam added that he “creates opportunities that combine English and history.”
Kennedy is joined by Bryant School District Library Media Specialist Kassadi Seidenschnur, De Queen School District Career and Technical Education teacher Beau McCastlain and Fort Smith School District English and Social Studies teacher Nicole Franklin in being a semifinalist for the Teacher of the Year honor.
Oliva described the 14 teachers present at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday as “.0004 percent of the best of the best teachers here in the state of Arkansas.”
“The number one indicator and impact on students being successful in school is the teacher standing in front of them each and every single day,” Oliva said. “So, I know our agency is committed to making sure that we can do whatever we can to support our schools, our school districts and give every opportunity for every student to have access to a high quality teacher.”
In her remarks at Thursday’s ceremony, the governor spoke on Jessica Saum, a Cabot Public Schools employee who served as the 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“She has been a tireless advocate for our state’s kids, parents and teachers,” the governor said. “I know that we can all rest easy because, while she has left big shoes to fill, I know that Capri is ready to take on this job.”
The governor also spoke about Salaam, a North Little Rock School District teacher who now begins her term as Teacher of the Year.
“She’s a leader among her peers,” the governor said. “As a lead teacher, she wears two hats – working in both the classroom [and] with her colleagues in professional development. It’s no surprise that a big part of her platform this year is helping other teachers achieve the same leadership roles in their own schools.”
In her campaign for the governorship, the governor ran on a promise to reform the Arkansas education system that culminated in the successful passage of the LEARNS Act, her 145-page education reform legislation. On Thursday, she spoke on the importance of prioritizing teachers in the LEARNS Act.
“When we were crafting Arkansas LEARNS and deciding which reforms to put into place, we knew we had to prioritize our amazing teachers,” the governor said. “After all, a quality education isn’t possible without quality educators. And we can never hope to attract and retain the best if we don’t give you the resources that you need and the resources that you deserve.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
