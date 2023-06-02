Greenbrier Public Schools held a professional development day for its elementary and secondary educators on Thursday. Secondary teachers heard a presentation from Canadian author and education consultant Tom Schimmer “and made plans for ever-improving assessment strategies,” a social media post by the district on Thursday afternoon read. Elementary educator teams worked on creating new social studies units, as “a guaranteed and viable curriculum is an integral component of [Greenbrier] functioning as a Professional Learning Community,” another social media post by the district read.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.