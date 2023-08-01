Greenbrier Public Schools educators spent time in training on Monday ahead of the start of the new school year.
Monday’s professional development session was a product of the district’s selection to receive Professional Learning Communities (PLC) training last year. PLC training, facilitated by a partnership between the Arkansas Department of Education and professional development company Solution Tree that started in 2017, uses “guiding coalitions” of educators that team up to provide leadership, Solution Tree’s website read.
“A product of this cohort occurred today as the district facilitated professional development for all of our guiding coalitions on our PLC model, during which these incredible educators created collaboration commitments, efficient team meeting agendas, drafts of their team charters and more,” a statement released to social media by Greenbrier Public Schools read. “They also discovered important information about themselves as leaders as well as more about other members of their guiding coalitions.”
Other area schools have been through PLC training too. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Vilonia School District started incorporating PLC principles into its educational framework in 2018. In May, Clinton Junior High School in nearby Van Buren County earned its PLC accreditation.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
