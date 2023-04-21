The Greenbrier Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter attended the career development events state contest April 15.
All teams worked diligently this season, and all 14 Greenbrier teams in attendance placed in the top 10, adviser Rodney Wiedower said.
Ag Mechanics won first place. Team members included Logan Graham (third high individual), Lawson Burge, Mason Mccullough and Justin Hartwick.
Agronomy won second place. Team members included Ella Thornley, Leah Miller and Natalie Hoffman (third high individual).
Electricity won first place. Team members included Tommy Fitzgerald, Brayden Truelove, Kyleigh Hoffman (third high individual), Chris Palmer (first high individual with a perfect score).
Farm Business Management won third place. Team members included Jake Hardgrave, Cully Taylor and Caleb Collier.
Floriculture won first place. Team members included Carsyn Graham, Harlee Hartness, Arielle Bradley and Josie Atkinson.
Milk Quality and Products won first place. Team members included Hanna Ross, Makenzie Perna, Carlie Cardin and Addi Sweeten (first high individual).
Turfgrass Management won second place. Team members included Laci Stanton, Afton Shoemaker and Abigail Kirkendoll (first high individual).
Vet Science won third place. Team members included Sarah Hailey, Kori Williams (second high individual), Faith Carter (first high individual), Emma Hill (first high individual).
Advisers are Wiedower, Troy Weatherley, Kacey Williams and Jenny Goodnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.