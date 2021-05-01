Despite all of the difficult circumstances of education amidst a pandemic, the Greenbrier Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter has risen above it. This year the chapter is taking home several state titles to add to their list of accomplishments.
Starting off the list, we have the Parliamentary Procedure team, members: Presley Roberts, Kori Williams, Grace Chandler, Hayden Smith, Emma Hill and Faith Carter. The Parliamentary Procedure team conducts a mock chapter meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of basic parliamentary law and the correct use of parliamentary procedures.
Greenbrier took home a state championship in the land contest, where participants understand basic soil differences, know how soil properties affect crop growth and why soils respond differently to management practices. Students learn to select suitable soil and water conservation practices, determine land capability class, and determine proper use and treatment. These teams consist of members; Cole Fulmer, Hayden Smith, Bryce Graham and Sierra Myers.
These state wins are bittersweet, especially for the senior members on the teams – Fulmer, Smith and Chandler, this was their last event in FFA, and what a way to end.
Senior member Sawyer Henderson also made another state winning accomplishment. He won the State Proficiency Award in Landscape Management for working in a landscaping job for the past five years and gaining skills in plant installation, sod laying and hardscapes, like garden edging and stone pathways. Henderson is planning to pursue a career in this field and major in Horticulture at the University of Arkansas beginning in the fall. He received the Gold rating and is a National Finalist.
All three of these state wins will have the opportunity to compete at the national level in the fall.
The second and third-ranking state teams which include for second place were: Ag Mechanics, Floriculture, and Veterinary Science Career Development Events. In third at the state contest were: Electricity, Farm Business Management, and Nursery/Landscape Career Development Events, as well as Julia McDougald in Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Event.
“We would like to congratulate all of these hard-working students for their accomplishments and know they will do big things in their future,” adviser Rodney Wiedower said.
