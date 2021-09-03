Greenbrier Public Schools have successfully began their 1:1 technology initiative for the 2021-22 school year ensuring that every single student kindergarten through 12th grade has access to a Chromebook both at school and at home.
The school district has been using Chromebook since 2010 and have continued using them due to their lightweight, portability, long battery life and simplicity.
“The Greenbrier School District is committed to preparing our students for the ever-changing world,” the district said on its website. “Students’ ability to consistently access devices and digital sources is a priority. Appropriate use of technology is essential for learning in all content areas and to be literate in our digital world.”
Students are now being taught how to use Chromebooks as early kindergarten and are being taught life important lessons about the internet every day.
“Wooster Elementary takes pride in teaching all of our students how to be upstanding digital citizens and what to do if they encounter cyberbullying,” Teri Stevens, Wooster Elementary Library Media Specialist, said. “Kindergarten students have already started learning how to login to their G Suite accounts and how to use their Chromebooks in class and the computer center.”
Now, even when students need to be home in quarantine during the pandemic, they have access to the digital world to complete the work they need done.
