The city of Greenbrier will host artists, authors, musicians and performers during Art Jam from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 in Matthews Park.
The one-day event will feature:
Live music, performances, and demonstrations.
Meet and greet with local authors.
Juried art show and sale.
Faulkner County Museum Traveling Exhibit and Time Capsule.
Student art and creative writing exhibit.
Home Depot’s Bustin’ Loose” : interactive art project.
First Security Bank Kidz Zone : fun and free activities for kids.
Surprise “Happy Hour” for kids, sponsored by Usborne Books.
Art Jam will bring local visual and performing artists together in a day of festivities featuring lively music, exhibits, hands-on activities and demonstrations in beautiful Matthews Park.
“The theme ‘together we ART’ embodies our goal to safely bring the community together for a fun day of celebrating the arts and expressing ourselves creatively, effectively bringing arts and culture to the forefront in our community,” Shellie O’Quinn, city of Greenbrier events director, said. “All CDC and Arkansas Department of Health directives will be strictly followed. We want people to feel comfortable and feel safe while attending. The purpose of the event is to raise money for a scholarship that will be awarded to a student pursuing a degree in visual or performing arts.”
Greenbrier School District teacher Ann Harrod said the arts are just as important as any other subject.
“Research shows that students who participate in art programs have improved concentration, memory, decision making and critical thinking skills. We are excited about the fine arts scholarship that Art Jam will provide,” she said.
Herschel Hall is the presenting sponsor.
“If you don’t recognize the name, it’s because Herschel Hall is the newest upscale event venue in Faulkner County,” owner Chris Ward said. “Located in the center of Greenbrier, Herschel Hall will be a premier place for weddings, banquets, recitals, company parties, and much more. We are excited to be anchoring in Greenbrier. Art Jam is going to be a great event and we look forward to partnering with the City of Greenbrier and Chamber of Commerce in many more ways in the future.”
A variety of live performances are planned, including the Peterson Family, Greenbrier Drama Club, Central Arkansas Trombone Choir, Kaci and Korey Williams, and various groups from Greenbrier Junior High and High Schools.
“We want to promote our local musical talent and create an inviting, festive atmosphere. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy this free event in our new park,” Joe Davidson, caretaker of Matthews Park, said.
Local authors Jim Yeager, Cindy Beckman, and Nancy Allen will be speaking about their books and the unique history and culture of Greenbrier. Yeager has written about the little-known role of Greenbrier in the history of professional baseball. Event goers will have an opportunity to purchase signed copies of their books and meet the authors. This portion of the event is supported by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Artists are invited to apply to participate in this event and may request an application by emailing GBArtJam@gmail.com. Anyone specializing in handcrafted, original, high-quality works of art is encouraged to apply. Booth fees are very affordable at just $25 per 10’ x 10’ space. All participating artists’ booths will be judged based on overall appearance and the quality of the entire body of work.
Winners will be awarded a percentage of the booth fees collected and will receive ribbons, donated by Billy’s Trophies and Awards.
The Faulkner County Museum Traveling Exhibit will display the works of local artists from the past and present. The exhibit will be “on tour” for the summer and will be displayed in several public spaces after the event, including Greenbrier City Hall, Greenbrier Event Center and Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab.
“The museum has been closed to visitors for many months. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the museum to the people and further the museum’s mission of educating the public on the art and history of Greenbrier, building relationships, and celebrating our community,” Lynita Langley-Ware, Director of the Faulkner County Museum, said.
There will also be an opportunity for festival goers to contribute to a Time Capsule that will become part of the permanent collection housed at the Faulkner County Museum.
The student exhibit will feature works of art selected by the art teachers.
“Our art department coordinates a district-wide art exhibit every spring. We have not been able to continue this tradition this year, and this will give us an opportunity to display student work for the community to enjoy,” Karen Hall, an art teacher at Greenbrier High School, said.
The student exhibit will also include the winning compositions of a creative writing contest. Students have been given the writing prompt of “Together we (blank)” which gives students some direction that ties in with the theme of the event, but also allows freedom to choose what to write about. The compositions will become part of the Faulkner County Museum’s Traveling Exhibit and Time Capsule, which is supported by a grant from the Faulkner County Affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.
The “Bustin’ Loose Community Art Project” is where event goers will throw paint-filled balloons at three giant canvases, creating a fun, impromptu work of art.
“Action Painting is a form of Abstract Impressionism. Everyone will see different patterns in the finished work, and it will invoke different feelings and emotions in every individual. It will be so much fun and satisfying to throw paint at a huge canvas,” Julie Isom, local artist and Art Jam committee member, said.
The completed community art piece will become the first public art installation in Greenbrier. One of the canvases will be on tour with the Museum’s traveling exhibit over the summer before it is permanently displayed at the Greenbrier Event Center. This fun, collaborative project is made possible by donations from The Home Depot in Conway and North Little Rock.
The First Security Kidz Zone will feature hands on activities for kids and will be equipped with plenty of hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant. Kids will be able to make their own custom buttons, create “watercolor” art, get a temporary tattoo, and take home a kit to make their own t-shirt bracelet. First Security Bank will also be providing free hot dogs for lunch. There will be a surprise “kids happy hour” with Usborne Books, and the first 30 kids will receive a free book. Many more fun surprises are in store at the First Security Kidz Zone.
“Community Service, Inc., is partnering with us to plan and create a great experience for the kids while also doing the work of prevention,” O’Quinn said.
“Encouraging and empowering kids to pursue their passions is a great deterrent to using tobacco, alcohol and drugs. I can’t think of a better or more fun way to spread the message of prevention than through art! We are very excited about Art Jam,” Shannon Cook, Director of Prevention Services, Region 6, said.
“We have several other partners and people working together to make this event possible. The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is doing an online coloring contest to promote the event on Facebook, MoJo’s Pizza is sponsoring our Hospitality Room for our vendors and volunteers, and The Children’s Clinic of Conway and Greenbrier is our T-shirt sponsor,” O’Quinn said.
Festival T-shirts will be available for purchase at the festival for $15. All profit from T-shirt sales will directly support the scholarship fund. There will also be other opportunities to contribute online and in person at the event.
“This will be the first public event held in Matthews Park, and we are so excited to finally be able to bring our community together. The events of the past year have helped us better appreciate opportunities to gather. Being without those opportunities, some of us have learned to use art, music, or writing as a form of therapy. Art can bring so much beauty, joy and richness to our lives and often interpret emotions that we have a difficult time expressing. We wanted to create a venue for our local artists, authors, and musicians to showcase their work and also raise money for a scholarship for a student pursuing a degree in one of these areas. Our committee has worked very hard to plan and promote a safe event, and we look forward to hosting this celebration for our community in beautiful Matthews Park,” O’Quinn said.
For more information, please email GBArtJam@gmail.com and like and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram by searching #GBArtJam.
