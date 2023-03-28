Greenbrier Public Schools administrators and teachers recently hosted an event geared to encourage young men to consider careers in education.

Announced via the district’s social media pages on Monday, the event, titled “Mentoring Minds,” allowed male students who have expressed an interest in pursuing careers as teachers to take part in classroom observations with current male Greenbrier teachers. Additionally, students got to take part in a question-and-answer session with a panel of male district employees.

