Greenbrier Public Schools administrators and teachers recently hosted an event geared to encourage young men to consider careers in education.
Announced via the district’s social media pages on Monday, the event, titled “Mentoring Minds,” allowed male students who have expressed an interest in pursuing careers as teachers to take part in classroom observations with current male Greenbrier teachers. Additionally, students got to take part in a question-and-answer session with a panel of male district employees.
“In Arkansas, only 24.5 percent of secondary school teachers are male, and in elementary schools, the number drops to 4 percent,” the district’s social media post read. “Having a balanced staff provides the opportunity for students to learn from a variety of role models.”
Greenbrier hosts similar events throughout the year for students interested in many different career paths. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Greenbrier hosted a pre-engineering showcase in February to show off the district’s engineering career and technical education (CTE) program.
For the 2023-2024 school year, Greenbrier plans to have eight different categories of career fields for their high school students to get experience in. With many of the courses having multiple levels of instruction, students will have the opportunity to get training in fields as diverse as animal science or construction to marketing or automotive repair.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford
@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.