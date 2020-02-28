The city of Greenbrier will increase its walkability with the help of a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant from Metroplan.
The city will receive $80,000 from the grant, Metroplan officials announced.
Mayor Sammy Hartwick said he and the city council committed “to take a proactive approach to sidewalks and walkability in the city” and this would go a along way toward that.
The funds will be used for sidewalks on East Main Street, which is frequently used by children as it is near the school.
“A lot of the kids walk on East Main,” Hartwick said. “There’s nothing there but ditches. If you meet a vehicle while walking on the shoulder, one of you has to stop and wait. It’s been long overdue.”
Hartwick said he was excited to learn the grant was approved.
“We jumped on it,” he said. “We’re lucky they chose it. We appreciate Metroplan and look forward to partnering with them in the future.
Hartwick said the new sidewalk “will vastly improve safety on that street.”
“It connects with sidewalks on Highway 65,” he said. “[Children will be able to] cross at the light and walk right to school.”
Hartwick said the sidewalks are a part of several improvements and growth in the city.
“Right now, the fire station and the park are our biggest projects,” he said. “The school just finished a multi-sports facility. The housing industry is booming. It’s just amazing what’s happening, just inside the city limits.”
He said with growth in nearby communities like Wooster and especially with the school district, Greenbrier “feels a lot bigger than it is.”
“Our city limits are small but our school districts are pretty big,” Hartwick said.
The TAP grant was part of $6.3 million in grants Metroplan awarded for six projects throughout the state.
For more information, visit www.metroplan.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.