A Greenbrier man charged with first-degree murder in Logan County will stand trial next month.
Morgan Richard Weatherford, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class Y felony; residential burglary, a Class B felony; and theft of property, a Class C felony; in connection to the Sept. 3 strangulation death of Rachel King.
Weatherford was scheduled to stand trial on May 15. However, the trial was pushed back following the per curium order issued in March by the Arkansas Supreme Court in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Though the Greenbrier man’s attorney, Rena Beth Wright, previously filed a motion in mid-January stating she intended to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect, Weatherford ultimately refused to participate in an criminal responsibility evaluation.
According to a letter sent to Judge Jerry Don Ramey, a forensic psychologist went to the Local County Detention Center on March 18 to conduct a criminal responsibility evaluation.
Forensic Psychologist Paul L. Deyoub said shortly after introducing himself and explaining to Weatherford that he “did not have to answer questions or make any self-incriminating statements,” the 27-year-old refused to participate in the examination.
“He indicated he understood and I read the brief Facts Constituting Reasonable Cause statement to him, again advising him that he did not have to make any comment,” Deyoub’s letter reads in part. “It was at that point that he stated, ‘I don’t want to do any of this.’ Our encounter was concluded at that point without Mr. Weatherford making any statement about the charges against him or anything about his background.”
Given the brief encounter, the forensic psychologist said he was unable to determine Weatherford’s mental health standing and could not determine whether he suffered from a mental disease or defect.
Though he could not make a determination on the Greenbrier man’s mental state, Deyoub noted that Weatherford “appeared to be rational and he did not display any abnormal behavior” during their 10-minute encounter.
The investigation against Weatherford launched on Sept. 3 after the Booneville Police Department was alerted of a possible domestic disturbance at a residence on West South Street.
King was found dead in the home, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Court documents indicate the Greenbrier man broke into King’s home on West South Street in Booneville by climbing through one of her children’s bedroom windows.
Weatherford admitted to “crawling” into the young boy’s bedroom before strangling the 22-year-old woman “with his hands,” according to the affidavit.
As he strangled the Booneville woman, “her head hit the ground several times,” Weatherford told police.
According to the affidavit, the child whose bedroom Weatherford used to break into the home witnessed “a struggle” between his mother and the Greenbrier man. The boy saw his mother’s lifeless body “with blood on her face” as well as other parts of her body following the incident, the report states.
The theft of property charge was filed against Weatherford because he took the woman’s 2003 Ford Expedition after killing her, according to recent court filings.
“Morgan used the vehicle to flee the area where he committed murder in the first degree and then abandoned the vehicle at the KFC/Taco Bell in Booneville,” the affidavit reads in part.
The keys to the vehicle were found in a grassy area near the abandoned vehicle, the affidavit states.
King’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death, officials said. The Booneville woman’s three children – ages 2, 3 and 4 – reportedly were at the home when she was killed.
Weatherford is currently being held behind bars in the Logan County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
A jury trial in the first-degree murder case against him is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. July 17 in Logan County Circuit Court.
