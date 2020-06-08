A Faulkner County landscaper who was indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges after reportedly threatening to kill a 13-year-old girl if she did not send him inappropriate photos and videos was ordered to remain behind bars.
Jordan R. Cutler, 28, of Greenbrier faces three felony charges for allegedly producing, distributing and possessing child pornography. Cuter is the owner of Cutler Property Preservation & Landscape Services, LLC., which is located just outside of Greenbrier along Highway 225 East.
According to an order signed in late-April by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe, the Greenbrier man is to remain behind bars in the Pulaski County Detention Center to ensure public safety. Cutler is considered “a danger to the community” after he “engaged in dangerous and predatory behavior toward at least one minor and threatened serious harm to multiple individuals.”
Online records show that the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 28-year-old man on April 15 after a federal complaint was filed against him in the U.S. District Court for the eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock.
The complaint followed an affidavit that was submitted by FBI Special Agent Aaron A. Green, who said that Cutler solicited inappropriate videos and images of a young girl via social media (Instagram and Snapchat accounts) by threatening serious harm if she did not comply with his request.
The investigation against Cutler launched on Nov. 17 after Instagram representatives alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded onto his account. The next day, a 13-year-old girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Arkadelphia in reference to a video Cutler posted to his social media account.
During the interview, the young girl said Cutler threatened her to get the inappropriate footage that he later sent a woman in Benton County.
According to the affidavit, the Greenbrier man said he would kidnap, torture and kill the 13-year-old girl if she did not give him “nude images” of herself. Cutler also “instructed her to molest and photograph her younger sibling” and threatened to “rape, torture and kill them both” if she did not do it.
Authorities were able to question the Benton County woman on Feb. 5.
The woman told police she began receiving messages through Facebook by a man named Dylan Hook in January.
According to her statement “Hook” claimed to know where she worked, lived and also said he had logged her day-to-day activities before sending her the video of the 13-year-old girl. After sending her the inappropriate video, Cutler, posing as Hook, told the woman to send him photos of her daughter and her niece.
Cutler, who is now represented by The Shaw Firm, was federally indicted on June 2 by a federal grand jury on three federal charges.
The Greenbrier man is scheduled to appear on June 16 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney for a plea and arraignment hearing.
