A Greenbrier man wanted following a June 29 road rage incident was arrested earlier this month after he was reportedly found sleeping behind the wheel.
Joshua Aaron Sawrie, 27, was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $50,000 bond after Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly found him sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle on Aug. 8.
“He was asleep in the vehicle with an unregistered license plate, was wanted for multiple warrants and was in possession of a firearm,” authorities said Friday afternoon.
After searching the Greenbrier man’s vehicle, police reportedly found “a firearm, ammunition, an open container of vodka and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located a bottle of Trazadone not prescribed to Mr. Sawrie and a zip lock bag with suspected drugs. The contents of the bag were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for drug analysis.”
The Greenbrier man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, a DWI and he was also cited for having a fictitious license plate following the Aug. 8 incident, authorities said.
A felony case previously was filed against Sawrie in July in connection to a road rage investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed July, sheriff’s deputies were called out shortly after 8:20 a.m. June 29 to the Valero gas station in Springhill regarding a road rage complaint.
A couple told deputies that two vehicles tried to run them off the roadway along Highway 297.
Deputies went to the residence the suspect vehicles allegedly pulled out of and saw one of the vehicles in question, according to the report. As deputies pulled up to the residence, a man jumped from a gold GMC pickup truck and fled the area. Another man on scene identified the suspect as Sawrie.
According to the report, authorities towed the suspect vehicle and also found ziplock bags, several pills, a rifle as well as a magazine and four bullets in the vehicle. Police also found out the license plate did not return to the suspect vehicle.
Sawrie is currently behind bars in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
