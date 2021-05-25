A Greenbrier man received a 120-year sentence May 20 after being found guilty on multiple counts of rape against an 8-year-old girl.
Charles Stepp, 35, of Greenbrier was convicted after a jury trial in Conway. The 8 year-old shared Stepp’s home at the time.
The 8-year-old victim reported the rape to school employees in April 2019 who noticed she was physically uncomfortable. The rapes were enacted by her mother and Stepp as punishment, according to court documents. Her mother would drag her into the bedroom where Stepp would rape her. The mother would then tell Stepp when to stop “… she’s had enough,” the documents state.
DNA samples confirmed Stepp had sexual contact with the girl.
The mother, Nancy Humphrey, 31, is scheduled for trial Oct. 26-27 for charges of Permitting Child Abuse and Rape, according to online court records.
“Charles Stepp was convicted of repeatedly raping a young child. The victim in this case was brave to come forward and to then face her abuser in court. Because of her bravery, along with some very special teachers at Greenbrier’s Eastside Elementary, the hard work of the Greenbrier Police Department, Karli Potratz of the Childrens Advocacy Alliance, and Deputy Prosecutors John Hout & Megan Carter, and Barb the Courthouse Dog and her handler Susan Bradshaw, a Faulkner County jury convicted him in less than an hour and Judge Troy Braswell sentenced him to 120 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction,” 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews said. “This was an evil and indescribable crime, and this verdict should serve as a reminder to anyone who would commit this type of crime that we will won’t rest until justice is done. I want to thank the jury for their hard work and service on such an important case.”
Barb, the courthouse dog, accompanied the girl as she gave testimony in the trial, Crews said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.