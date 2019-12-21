A Greenbrier man has retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service following a 40-year career.
Other NRCS conservationists and representatives bid their goodbyes to Joe Tapp during a retirement ceremony held Tuesday at the Faulkner County Conservation District Office in Conway.
Tapp, a Greenbrier resident, began his career with NRCS in 1980. He was stationed in Fort Smith and then transferred two years later to Lake Village.
In 1984, Tapp became a district conservationist for Van Buren County, where he served 19 years of his career. The longtime NRCS conservationist has spent the past 17 years serving as the district conservationist for Faulkner and Perry counties.
“It’s hard to believe 40 years have passed,” Tapp said. “It’s been a great career. I can honestly say I never got up in the morning and dreaded going into work.”
Through his decades of service, Tapp helped contract $25 million worth of conservation practices across Faulkner, Perry and Van Buren counties.
Those who have worked alongside Tapp through the years said he is known for his dedicated work ethic and as a kind-hearted mentor.
“His willingness to go above and beyond will definitely be missed,” Corey Farmer, the assistant state conservationist for field operations in the northwest area, said.
As a seasoned district conservationist, Tapp has earned the trust of landowners and other producers across Faulkner, Perry and Van Buren counties, Farmer said.
“Since Joe’s been here, there have been several projects that have also helped to increase the level of services that we’ve been able to provide to the customers,” Farmer said. “Just about every initiative we’ve had, Joe’s been a part of – particularly within the northwest region.”
More than anything, Farmer said Tapp will be remembered for building lasting, trusting relationships with the individuals the NRCS serves.
“That’s the thing that’s been most outstanding – the level of trust and the level of support he’s been able to provide (and) help promote the agriculture community,” Farmer said.
Resource Conservationist Ronnach “Ron” Day began working alongside Tapp in October 1999.
Thinking back on the years they’ve spent working together, Day said he vividly remembers working with Tapp on the Cadron Creek Point Remove project.
“Joe provided great leadership,” Day said, adding that he was one of the younger, newer team members at the time. “ Joe was one of the ones who would encourage me and guide me.”
Day said he was also thankful that he got the opportunity to bond with Tapp outside of their NRCS duties.
“He’s also a minister,” Day said. “I got the chance to visit with him on those terms outside of work, which was very inspiring.”
Tapp and his wife, Dee, pastor the Choctaw Christian Center in Clinton. The two married in 1987 and now live together in Greenbrier.
Each NRCS employee present at Tapp’s retirement ceremony said they would remember him as an understanding man who was always in a good mood.
“That’s the way he always is … even during stressful situations with deadlines coming in,” Soil Conservationist Luis Martiar told the Log Cabin. “He’s always been very accommodating and understanding.”
Martiar, who is originally from Puerto Rico, said he was forever grateful for and will always remember the opportunity Tapp allowed him to participate in. The soil conservationist was able to take part in the watershed recovery initiative led by the NRCS in 2018 following the devastating hurricanes that ravaged the island in 2017.
It was an opportunity Martiar said he “will never forget.” He helped out with the watershed project for about four months before returning to his duties in Faulkner and Perry counties.
Peggy Bibb, with program support, said through the years, Tapp has never arrived to work in a bad mood.
“He’s always smiling,” she said.
Local landowner Danny Linn said he was thankful Tapp guided him to prepare 480 acres of land for pine plantation. The two began to tackle the project about 20 years ago, splitting the land into two portions and completing the second area about four years later.
“Joe was instrumental in getting the land ready,” he said.
Though he is retiring from his current district conservationist position, Tapp will continue serving in the conservation field, working for the NRCS twice a week in Heber Springs instead.
