A Greenbrier graduate competed in the 2023 Arkansas National Guard Best Warrior competition this past week where he took home the title of Best Warrior in the soldier category of the competition on Thursday.
Kendall Upton is a recent graduate from Greenbrier High School and represented the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the largest major command in the state, in the Arkansas National Guard’s Best Warrior competition.
Upton competed alongside six other soldiers who were selected for the competition after mastering a series of benchmarks for the year to qualify for the state level competition.
The Arkansas National Guard Best Warrior competition is a three-day event that test soldiers’ army aptitude and resilience by conquering marksmanship scenarios, interviews, physical fitness events that included combative and an obstacle course, written exams and warrior tasks relevant to today’s complex operating environment.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity. It’s a pleasure even being in this spot, so I’m happy to be here,” Upton said.
Upton’s title of Best Warrior means that he will now go on to compete in the Regional competition and receive a check from the Arkansas National Guard Foundation, a lifetime membership to the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, a trophy and bragging rights for the next year.
The National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition will be held on May 7-13 at Camp Crowder in Neosho, Missouri. The winners of that competition will go on to compete in the national competition.
Region V includes competitors from the Arkansas, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana and Missouri National Guards.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
