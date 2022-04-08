The Greenbrier Middle School kicked off their second annual Greenbrier Games Friday, April 1 with two weeks of “Boot Camp” in order to prepare for the upcoming Summative ACT Aspire assessment.
The Middle School held the opening ceremony Friday morning with a collaborative competition to celebrate the student’s hard work and success. The Greenbrier Games are a way to reward students for exhibiting positive behavior and hard work in the classroom.
The games are a five week event that start with two weeks of “Boot Camp” before the sixth graders begin testing on week 3 and then the seventh graders on week 4 before the “Olympic closing ceremonies” on week 5.
Students at the Middle School will be competing to earn points for their assignment “Olympic teams” by showing outstanding behavior, participating in class and by being their best self both in and out of the classroom.
Students will be keeping up with their individual points through punch cards that teachers will be using.
During Fast Focus classes, students will be flexing their test prep muscles by participating in lessons and review games that cover ACT Aspire subjects like science, math and literacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.