Boozman intern

U.S. Sen. John Boozman and John Reagan Hiland, Greenbrier native and son of the Honorable Cody and Jana Hiland, stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

 Rebecca Hammel /

Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

John Reagan Hiland, a Greenbrier native, participated in U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s (R-AR) Congressional Summer Internship Program in Washington D.C.

“Working for Sen. Boozman in D.C. has been an amazing experience. From the first to the last day of the internship, I was swept into an adventure of new places, people, and experiences. I have been able to learn about how a senatorial office operates, and not just from a legislative perspective. My fellow interns and I were exposed to communications, constituent services, office administration, and so much more,” Hiland said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.