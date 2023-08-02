John Reagan Hiland, a Greenbrier native, participated in U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s (R-AR) Congressional Summer Internship Program in Washington D.C.
“Working for Sen. Boozman in D.C. has been an amazing experience. From the first to the last day of the internship, I was swept into an adventure of new places, people, and experiences. I have been able to learn about how a senatorial office operates, and not just from a legislative perspective. My fellow interns and I were exposed to communications, constituent services, office administration, and so much more,” Hiland said.
During his five weeks in Washington, Hiland worked with congressional staff on various state and federal projects, provided constituent services to Arkansans, attended lectures featuring Arkansas speakers, expanded his professional network and shadowed Boozman to experience a day in the life of a U.S. Senator.
“It was a pleasure to have John support my staff this summer. I am confident the new insights and leadership skills he acquired during his time in Washington will benefit him in the years to come. I appreciate his commitment to serving the people of Arkansas,” Boozman said.
Hiland is a rising senior at Arkansas Tech University where he is studying emergency management and history. He is the son of the Honorable Cody and Jana Hiland.
