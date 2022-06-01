Greenbrier residents may hear a familiar voice when they call U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s (R-AR) Washington, D.C. office. Bryce McWilliams has joined the senator’s team as a staff assistant.
“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to join Senator Boozman and his hardworking staff in Washington,” McWilliams said. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to work on Capitol Hill and serve the state that I love so dearly. I look forward to focusing on the issues facing Arkansans and welcoming fellow constituents to the nation’s capital.”
Sen. Boozman said: “We are happy to welcome Bryce to the team and I know he will do a great job in this position. His understanding of issues impacting the people of Arkansas is crucial as we continue to serve the state and develop legislation to improve policies impacting us all. I appreciate Bryce’s enthusiasm and commitment to providing the best services and outreach to Arkansans.”
As a staff assistant, McWilliams plays a vital role in providing the superior constituent service for which Boozman is known. His responsibilities include answering questions from Arkansans who call the senator’s Washington office about pending legislation and debates on the Senate floor as well as helping organize tours and processing flag requests.
Prior to joining Boozman’s staff, McWilliams served as an intern for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and Simmons Foods.
McWilliams is a 2018 graduate of Greenbrier High School, and a 2022 graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education, communications and technology, and poultry science. He is the son of Todd McWilliams and Jaclyn Atkinson.
