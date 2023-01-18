Greenbrier is set to once again host the annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 18 in order to raise money for the Arkansas Special Olympics team. This year’s theme is “Be Hip. Take the Dip.”
The fundraiser event will be held at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier where people are invited to jump into the freezing cold waters of Lake Bennett.
Participants must raise a minimum of $50 in order to plunge by creating a fundraising page. To create a page, participants can visit www.specialolympicsarkansas .org/polar-plunge, select the Greenbrier page and set up their online fundraising page. Then they can ask family and friends to help donate online to that page and print out and bring a copy with them to the event to present on plunge day.
Multiple local teams have already been created including the Vilonia SOARing Eagles.
The Polar Plunge will have cash prizes for this year’s event where raffle tickets can be earned based on how much money a participant raises, which will enter them in a drawing that will be held at the end of the Plunge season.
There will be three $1,000 giveaways and someone will win $250 at each of the Polar plunge locations.
The tiers are as follows:
$50 minimum donation per plunger
$250 collected donations
$500 collected donations
$750 collected donations
$1,000 collected donations
$1,500+ collected donations
On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m. on plunge day with parades and prizes being given out at 11:30 am. The plunge will start at noon.
Throughout the month of February, there will be multiple different Polar Plunges across the state, including in Russellville, Hot Springs and Searcy.
All proceeds raised from the event will go toward supporting Team Arkansas at the Special Olympics.
“By plunging with us, they help bring opportunity and inclusion to over 19,500 Special Olympics athletes and young athletes across the state,” the event’s website said.
For more information on the Polar Plunge in Greenbrier, contact Brenda Dowdy at Brenda Dowdy@gmail.com or 501-450-0395.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
