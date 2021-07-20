Greenbrier School District Springhill Elementary Principal Ashley Hammett has been selected to receive the Arkansas Literary Association’s (ALA) 2021 Administrator in Reading Award, per an announcement issued to the Log Cabin Democrat by Springhill.
Hammett, who received the award in May, was selected because she has “significantly contributed to the improvement of reading instruction and [has] promoted lifetime reading habits,” per the award’s page on the ALA’s website. Nominated by her local reading council for the honor, Greenbrier Public Schools released a statement after Hammett was awarded the honor in May.
“[We are] #GreenbrierProud of Hammett’s leadership and her impact on students’ reading growth across Arkansas,” the district said.
The ALA, which has over 1,200 members in 16 local reading councils that put on literacy professional development programs for teachers, has been awarding the honor Hammett received since 1990.
