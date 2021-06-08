Greenbrier School District has promoted longtime district employee Kelli Martin to Deputy Superintendent, the district announced alongside a slew of other promotions last week. Martin, an employee at Greenbrier for 21 years, previously served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education and replaces retiring Assistant Superintendent Peggy O’Reilly.
Martin has worked for the district in various capacities, including as a classroom teacher, principal and director, per the district’s announcement released to its Facebook page on Friday. She also currently serves as the District Homeless Liaison and as the school representative on the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Board. The district wrote that Martin will provide strategic direction to Greenbrier moving forward.
“In [Martin’s] new role as Deputy Superintendent, she will provide strategic direction for programs and systems, categorical funding, personnel, federal programs and communication,” the district announcement read. “While [also] developing, achieving and maintaining the best possible educational programs, services and resources for the district’s students and staff.”
To fill the gaps left by Martin’s promotion, Greenbrier also promoted current Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Stephanie Worthey to Assistant Superintendent for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th Grade. Another longtime district employee, having served 17 years at Greenbrier, Worthey also serves on three state educational leadership teams.
Per the district’s announcement which was released one day earlier than Martin’s on Thursday, Worthey will provide expertise to a variety of district programs.
“We are #GreenbrierProud to have [Worthey’s] expertise in curriculum development, Science of Reading and Greenbrier’s systems now for our pre-kindergarten through secondary school communities,” the district announcement read.
Similar to Martin’s transition, current Greenbrier Middle School Principal Bryce Bennett will now be promoted to the district’s Director of Teaching and Learning to fill in holes left by Worthey’s promotion. Replacing him as Principal at the middle school, a role he’s served in for four years, is Sarah Jerry, the current assistant principal at Greenbrier Junior High School. Longtime district Math Instructor Amy Evans, who has served Greenbrier for 24 years, will take Jerry’s place as assistant principal at the junior high school, per corresponding district announcements early last week.
All five promotions begin either immediately or at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
