The Greenbrier Public Schools Board of Education voted to end the school’s mask mandate on Tuesday night in a specially-called meeting on campus, Superintendent Scott Spainhour announced in a statement released to the school’s website Wednesday morning. Greenbrier Public Schools spokesman Allison Jones confirmed the news in a follow-up statement issued to the Log Cabin.
The decision to end the mandate came after a week of input from Greenbrier staff and members of the community, Spainhour wrote in the announcement issued to the school’s parents on Wednesday. Despite the decision to end the mask mandate and make masks optional for all teachers and students, Spainhour wrote that Greenbrier will continue to maintain their social-distancing protocols through the end of the current school year.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state departments of Health and Education left the power to end mask mandates at schools to district boards and leadership. Greenbrier’s decision to end their mask mandate stands in contrast to Conway Public Schools and the Guy-Perkins School District, who both announced in recent weeks that they would continue their mask mandates through the end of the current school year. St. Joseph and Conway Christian also decided to maintain their mask mandates through the end of the school year. Mount Vernon-Enola School District previously announced the end of their mask mandate, while Vilonia School District will discuss their mandates at their board meeting on April 12.
