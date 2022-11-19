The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) recognized Greenbrier Public Schools as one of six school districts in the state to receive Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (RISE) Arkansas awards, ADE and Greenbrier announced in a news release last week.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin on Thursday, RISE Arkansas, an initiative by ADE to encourage reading outside of school, involves districts building partnerships with their communities to encourage literacy. In Greenbrier, the district partnered with the city to make the community’s annual Christmas parade them “RISE up in lights,” the news release read.
Greenbrier Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Worthey told the Log Cabin on Thursday that the district is proud of its schools for “creating and carrying out 13 separate events that supported the Science of Reading initiative,” as well as the community for “embracing and participating in the events to make them a success for all.”
“One of our largest turnouts was the ‘RISE up in lights’ Christmas parade and Glisten in the Park RISE activities which was held in December [2021],” Worthey said. “Each school provided a float based around literacy with an emphasis in phonological awareness, phonics, background knowledge, vocabulary and literacy knowledge.”
The district didn’t stop with the parade, Worthey said.
“After the very successful parade, the community followed our schools to Matthews Park to engage in reading activities for the entire family along with the choirs and jazz band performing, and ending the night with Santa reading to the families,” Worthey said. “The literacy night was such a huge success that the city and our schools are partnering together this year on Dec. 8 for the second ‘RISE up in lights’ event.”
In addition to the December 2021 event, Greenbrier had several other events that ensured it would receive the gold level RISE Communities award from DESE, one of three districts along with Batesville and Magnolia in the state to earn the honor. Worthey said Greenbrier held events like poetry in the park, made instructional videos for daycares, the RISE Geocaching Adventure, community read alouds, Casey’s Reading Incentives and Dairy Queen Reading Incentives. Hope, McGehee and Friendship Aspire in Pine Bluff received bronze level awards.
“The partnerships between schools and community organizations in these six cities have resulted in improved access to books for students, enhanced awareness of the importance of reading on grade level and a community culture that embraces reading,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “I am extremely proud of these partnerships, which serve as role models for other communities. When we partner together toward a common goal, students are always the winners.”
As part of the award process, Greenbrier had to submit a commitment letter, action plan and a portfolio that “showed implementation of the program throughout the year,” the news release read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
