Greenbrier Public Schools has partnered with Baptist Health to offer a free pop-up vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic will provide the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old or older at no cost.
The pop-up clinic will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Greenbrier Professional Development Center.
“From Green Valley Drive, turn right onto GMS/GJHS campus. Park in the first parking lot to your right,” clinic coordinators said in a social media post on the school district’s page. “Enter doors that say ‘Professional Development Center.’”
Organizers said the second dose will be given in doctor’s office.
Parents must accompany any students who wish to receive a shot at the clinic.
