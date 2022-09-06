Greenbrier Public Schools will have two new school resource officers (SROs) to enhance student safety.
Greenbrier Superintendent Scott Spainhour, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals met last week to sign a contract ensuring the district’s Springhill and Wooster Elementary Schools have resource officers.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat last week, Spainhour said the district decided to pursue hiring additional officers after the Arkansas School Safety Commission made a recommendation to have an armed presence on every campus where children are present. Expressing his desire for the armed presence to be “professional,” Spainhour said the two new SROs should provide parents at the two elementary schools “a lot of comfort.”
In a Facebook post released after the signing of the contract, Judge Baker said the hiring will make Greenbrier’s campuses safer.
“Children deserve to feel safe in schools,” Judge Baker said. “I was proud to sign the contract which puts two new SROs at elementary schools in Greenbrier. Thank you to Superintendent Spainhour, Sheriff Ryals and all those who made this possible.”
Ryals spoke similarly to Judge Baker, saying in an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat that ensuring the safety of schools and students outside of city limits is critical.
“In today’s society, it is vital to have a continuous law enforcement presence in all schools across the nation,” Ryals said. “The schools located inside and outside city limits in Faulkner County are no exception.”
Ryals added that the two new SROs are funded by Greenbrier.
“[Springhill and Wooster] fall outside the city limits of Greenbrier,” Ryals said. “Although funded by Greenbrier Public Schools, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will hire, equip and train these deputies.”
Ryals said the Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the partnership it has with Greenbrier to improve school safety.
“We are very proud of Greenbrier’s decision to protect our children,” Ryals said. “They not only are stating their concern about school safety, but they are standing with us to make safety happen.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
