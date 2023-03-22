Greenbrier Public Schools recognized three staff members at the district’s March board meeting.
The employees, Donna Bradke, Karen Luck and Kenny Darling, received “Whatever It Takes” awards from district Superintendent Scott Spainhour.
Bradke is the administrative assistant at Westside Elementary (WES) and “the first person parents and families see and the one they hear answering the phones,” a statement about Bradke posted to the district’s Facebook page last week read.
“Mrs. Donna is also cheerful and helpful, is always solving problems to the best of her ability and gets families answers to questions,” the statement read. “She is a great at multitasking, incredible with deadlines and pays attention to detail at all times, both for WES procedures and with district systems.”
Additionally, Bradke uses her experience to help train other administrative assistants in the district.
“Westside is so thankful for her and her daily hard work and love for Westside,” the statement read.
Luck is an occupational therapist at Greenbrier, having just joined the district in a full-time role this school year. Despite her short time with the district, Luck has already made an impact, with the statement about her reading that she “has jumped right in with everyone, and she is so encouraging to staff and students.”
“You will hear only positive words from her,” the statement read. “She is always smiling. She has a special gift in working with her students. She can get them to perform tasks that they struggle with and sometimes don’t want to do, but she gets them to do it and grow in it.”
Luck also makes learning fun for her students, incorporating movement and other activities into their routines.
“You will see her racing students to class to encourage movement and helps with transitions back to class, playing ball in the hallways and so many more activities,” the statement read. “She has created a new PROWL group to help with some of our kindergarteners who need to develop their fine motors skills and has worked closely with teachers to give them tools and strategies to help students.”
Darling is a math teacher at Wooster Elementary and serves on the school’s Leadership Team. In addition to his teaching duties, Darling makes a monthly video about positive behaviors and helps design the set for the school’s “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” play every holiday season.
“His rapport with all students and staff is a model daily and we are blessed to have him on our team,” the statement about Darling read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
