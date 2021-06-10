GREENBRIER — Ramco Waste and Recycling will start its sanitation contract with the city on July 1, replacing Waste Management.
Ramco President Lannis B. Nicholson announced Monday during the regular Greenbrier City Council meeting that residents would soon see changes related to the waste management shift.
The company will begin delivering residential garbage and recycling carts on June 14. The company expects to deliver all residential carts between June 14-18 and will begin dropping off garbage and recycling carts to all businesses the following week, Nicholson said.
“We’re working closely with Waste Management to make this a smooth transition for the city,” Nicholson said. “We’re doing all this a little early for a couple of reasons. One, we want to get [the carts] out there and we want to secure and buy everything because we’re still in a COVID lag. … We wanted to make sure we hit the [July 1] timeline.”
The Greenbrier City Council also voted 5-0, with alderman Steve Ferguson absent, to appoint resident Tim Carter to the vacant planning commission position. Garver, an engineering and planning company, will assume engineering responsibilities for the city following a 5-0 vote Monday night.
“We’ve got a master agreement that we would like to sign with them,” Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick said just before the 5-0 vote. “This includes water, sewer [and] streets.”
Jerry Martin, a Garver representative, said the company would also be able to provide surveying and drainage services.
In other business, Greenbrier Chamber President Ashton Snowden Pruitt updated the council on recent chamber activities.
“Right now, we’re in the middle of a membership drive with our chamber board and we are progressively hitting all these businesses that should be members,” she said, adding that the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce has seen a spike in membership.
The chamber board has a goal of enrolling 50 members in 2021 and is already nearing that mark.
“In six months, we’ve had 36 [new] members,” Snowden Pruitt said. “That’s more than 2020 and 2019 combined. That’s huge to me that we’re growing exponentially.”
Before the meeting ended, Snowden Pruitt also briefed aldermen on the success of a recent event – Junk and Drive on 65.
The two-day event was held Mother’s Day weekend and brought crowds from across the state to Central Arkansas.
“People were coming all the way from Texas. They got hotels in Conway,” Snowden Pruitt said. “We had people coming from all sides of the state and coming to our community.”
Event goers helped boost local economy and likely will continue to do so, Snowden Pruitt said, noting that one store – Maker’s Market and Boutique, located along East Main Street in Greenbrier – saw a significant boost in sales on the second day of the two-day event.
The business typically sees about $1,000 in sales on a busy Saturday. However, the store brought in $5,000 on the second day of Junk and Drive on 65, Snowden Pruitt said.
“Because of this event, she sold out. We were able to put food on her family’s table. We were able to pay that light bill. That’s huge,” the chamber president said. “It gives me chills thinking about the exponential business also. She’s going to have residual customers coming back and continue to spend their tax dollars with us here in Greenbrier. This event was huge.”
The event likely will become an annual event held during Mother’s Day weekend, Snowden Pruitt said.
