The Greenbrier Public Schools Board of Education presented two district employees with the first Whatever it Takes awards of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 9, according to a news release posted to Greenbrier’s website.

The employees, Savannah Fields and Chelsea Smith, received plaques from district Superintendent Scott Spainhour at the board’s August meeting.

