The Greenbrier Public Schools Board of Education presented two district employees with the first Whatever it Takes awards of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 9, according to a news release posted to Greenbrier’s website.
The employees, Savannah Fields and Chelsea Smith, received plaques from district Superintendent Scott Spainhour at the board’s August meeting.
Fields, an employee of Greenbrier’s custodial department, was praised for her work ethic in the news release.
“Savannah Fields’ attention to detail and work ethic is well-noted by many,” the news release read. “Her supervisors indicate that she always goes above and beyond when completing her duties, and [she] is always willing to do whatever is asked of her.”
Smith, who has multiple roles at Greenbrier as a teacher leader in curriculum development and intervention creation, among others, was noted for how she engages her students.
“Mrs. Smith is highly engaged in her classroom through evidence-based lesson preparation and activities that truly hook kids into learning,” the news release read. “Her individual care for students and interest in their lives outside of school is very apparent when she talks about her kids.”
Board members will meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
