The Greenbrier School District Board of Education will convene Tuesday night to consider action on multiple agenda items, including the district’s COVID-19 leave policy and the approval of a bond sale.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the district administration office, will be highlighted around consideration for action on the district’s leave policy for staff affected by COVID-19. Districts in the state are having to work to enact leave policies after funding from the state to pay teachers out due to COVID-19 expired at the end of 2020. Conway’s Board of Education is also considering a similar agenda item at its Tuesday night meeting.
Additionally, the board will consider action on the approval of a bond sale and view the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year.
Other business on tap for discussion include a review of Greenbrier’s expenditures and revenues for December, administrative reports and regular personnel items to be considered in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.