The Greenbrier Board of Education changed the district’s mask policy during a special meeting earlier this week.
The board voted to change the previous mask policy to require students and staff to wear masks where six feet of social distancing isn’t possible indoors.
Greenbrier’s previous policy only had masks as optional, but this policy, which went into effect Thursday, will require masks in closed-spaced indoor areas such as on the school bus.
“This measure prevents students and staff from wearing masks for the entire day in classrooms and indoor areas where they can socially distance,” Superintendent Scott Spainhour said.
Spainhour said that the board made this policy to minimize the number of quarantines that could be required based on requirements made by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The Greenbrier School District currently has 187 students and seven staff members in quarantine as well as 24 active COVID cases in their district according to its website’s COVID-19 information.
“The goal of these revisions is to keep students at school as much as possible based on quarantine requirements from the Arkansas Department of Health,” Spainhour said. “Please help us with these efforts by explaining the expectation to your child. Thank you for your ongoing support and communication regarding the COVID-19 virus and our re-engagement plans throughout this school year.”
If any student does not have a mask and needs one, the district said that it will provide one.
