The Greenbrier School District hosted their first ever Coding Conference this past week where Greenbrier Junior High School (GJHS) girls got the opportunity to attend “Panther Code-Con.”
Girls that GJHS that are interested in computer science got to listen to a speech from the 2021 Arkansa Teacher of the Year Susannah Post from Fort Smith.
“Ms. Post attributes much of her success to her experience working in the business and computer science field for 12 years and was able to share a message of empowerment and encouragement for girls considering entering the field,” a spokesperson with the Greenbrier School District said.
These students were also able to partake in a series of coding experiences that aimed to teach them more about the world of computer science.
Greenbrier High School students also were able to led a robot programming workshop where GHS computer science teacher Grant Hurst tough the students how to recognize patterns and functions in a coding script.
Students were also provided information about college programs and future career opportunities in the field by GHS counselors.
“GSD is proud of its computer science program, and we are looking forward to continuing to host events like this in order to prepare students for their future,” the district said.
