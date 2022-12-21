Greenbrier Public School’s (GPS) Eastside Elementary recently earned a Highly Effective Schools Accreditation from Solution Tree, a professional development training platform, Eastside Assistant Principal Kristen Barnett told the Log Cabin Democrat.

The accreditation, received in November, came because Eastside maintained and grew in areas that have the biggest impact on students, a news release provided by Barnett read. Those areas include a focus on learning, building a collaborative culture and creating a results orientation, among others.

Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.