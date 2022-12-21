Greenbrier Public School’s (GPS) Eastside Elementary recently earned a Highly Effective Schools Accreditation from Solution Tree, a professional development training platform, Eastside Assistant Principal Kristen Barnett told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The accreditation, received in November, came because Eastside maintained and grew in areas that have the biggest impact on students, a news release provided by Barnett read. Those areas include a focus on learning, building a collaborative culture and creating a results orientation, among others.
Per the news release, Solution Tree Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Cameron L. Rains said schools that receive an accreditation from the platform must maintain their focus.
“In order to receive a Highly Effective Schools Accreditation, schools must put a laser-like focus on the things that really matter and make a difference for our students,” Rains said. “We commend Greenbrier Eastside Elementary School for achieving this designation and for going the extra mile for the learners they serve.”
GPS’ other campuses also attained the Solution Tree accreditation, with Eastside being one of 11 schools in the state and 16 schools nationwide to receive it.
“This accreditation is a significant achievement that reflects Eastside’s commitment to reaching and maintaining the highest levels of educational quality,” the news release read.
Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
