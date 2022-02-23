The Greenbrier School District has partnered with the University of Central Arkansas and Healthy Flavors Arkansas in an effort to educate Greenbrier students on local sourced food during February, which is American Heart Month.
Healthy Flavors Arkansas provided the district with over 550 pounds of purple-hill peas and UCA’s College of Nutrition and Family Sciences developed a diverse range of recipes to integrate into the district’s cafeteria menus.
UCA and Greenbrier teachers worked together to develop a Farm-to-school curriculum to implement in the secondary level classes of Health, Family & Consumer Sciences and Agriculture courses.
Third grade students at the elementary schools also got the chance to learn more about the farm-to-table cycle during their media center rotations.
“To measure impact, UCA graduate students will collect food waste before and after curriculum implementation to see if student consumption patterns change,” the district said. “The Greenbrier School District is proud to support farmers in our community and across Arkansas by participating in this research!”
American Heart Month was created by The Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention to focus on cardiovascular health.
