GREENBRIER — Two Greenbrier schools have been selected into Highly Effective Schools cohorts as district educators strive to promote various schools within the district.
The Greenbrier Junior High School and Springhill Elementary School are seeking Highly Effective Schools accreditation through the Arkansas Department of Education, deputy superintendent Kelli Martin announced June 8 during the district’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.
Should the two schools receive the accreditation, it would also catch the attention of national and global educational groups, she said. The school district opted to have only two of its many campuses apply for the accreditation program for now, because it was unsure of what the project would entail.
Springhill Elementary Principal Ashley Hammett said the application process was “fairly detailed,” but that she and Greenbrier Junior High School Principal Jason Miller were excited to be a part of the program and push their schools “to the next level.”
“The experts that are going to be giving us feedback on our school level improvement plan will greatly benefit us and keep us going in the right direction,” Hammett said. “It’s going to be great for our kids and our staff just to keep pushing us because we’ve had a lot of success, so we’re kind of in that spot where we need to keep that going.”
The accreditation process will also help celebrate the success the schools have already seen, Miller said.
Along with validating the education levels and processes at Greenbrier Junior High School and Springhill Elementary School, the district’s deputy superintendent said educators are working on building a comprehensive curriculum for its staff to follow.
A detailed framework for educators in grades K-2 is now complete, Stephanie Worthey, the district’s deputy superintendent, said.
Building a core curriculum provides structure for new and incoming teachers while also giving veteran teachers flexibility, she said.
This project ensures children are getting “an equitable, reliable curriculum. [It] also left room for teachers to have some creative spirit,” Worthey said.
School administrators met with educators from grades K-2 every six to seven weeks throughout the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re very proud. It’s been a lot of work and the principals have been very supportive,” Worthey told district school board members. “It’s been great work, and it’s important work. It’s taken a lot of time, but it’s well worth it.”
While the project itself was time consuming, Worthey said the finished product will “alleviate a lot of stress for teachers.”
The detailed curriculum takes educators through a step-by-step lesson plan that is organized on a week-by-week basis. There are separate tabs to help address the needs of students who are not meeting the overall instructional standards.
Videos that were recorded to provide education to students enrolled in the Greenbrier Academy during the coronavirus pandemic were also loaded into the program so that teachers could provide their own lessons when they are out and require a substitute teacher to fill in for them in the future.
“This is going go be great because these are our people and these are our assignments, our lessons, and it also keeps the teacher from spending seven hours on a Sunday because they have to be off Monday to be up there getting sub plans ready,” Worthey said.
Administrators and elementary educators are currently teaming up to begin building a comprehensive curriculum for grades 3-5. Worthey told the Greenbrier School Board that she expects this second project to be complete in May 2022.
In other business, board members voted 4-0 to reorganize the board’s officer positions. Board member Jennifer Hill was absent. Jeremy Riddle is now board president; Randy Goodnight is now vice president; and Matt Wilcox is now board secretary.
