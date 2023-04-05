The Greenbrier City Council heard plans for what the city will be doing to prepare for the 2024 total eclipse during its regular meeting Monday.
Morrilton Mayor Allen Lipsmeyer came before the city council Monday to discuss plans that Morrilton has for the eclipse coming on April 8, 2024.
Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Hartwick invited Lipsmeyer to the council meeting so that he could give the council some ideas on how to deal with the eclipse since he has experience from the 2017 one.
Mayor Lipsmeyer said that Morrilton has been working with Casper, Wyoming, who was in a similar position during the 2017 Eclipse, to see what they need to do to get the most out of the eclipse.
“This is a free, God-given gift to every community to showcase the best of Morrilton and Greenbrier and hope these people fall in love with our towns like we have,” Lipsmeyer said Monday.
Due to limited rooms at the hotels in the town, Morrilton plans to create “villages” in the city park, Southern Christian Home and more to add extra space for people to stay at during the eclipse, he said.
Morrilton also plans on having entertainment through the night after the eclipse so people don’t leave all at the same time and create a traffic problem.
Morrilton, Greenbrier and the rest of central Arkansas are currently expected to be hot spots for the total eclipse. Current estimates say that it will last about four minutes and two seconds in the area.
The city council also discussed a couple of rezoning ordinances where it approved of one at a property on North Hills Drive to be rezoned from C-2 to R-4 and tabled another on Lake Street from R-1 to O-1 in order to look at the property due to concerns from residents who live near the property.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
