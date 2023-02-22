Greenbrier High School (GHS) hosted a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Showcase for its pre-engineering program on Feb. 9. The showcase, which lasted about two hours, allowed business leaders from across the community to visit the GHS campus and watch students use 3-D printers, engineering notebooks and model designs on computers.
The pre-engineering course students are taking this year is the first in three levels the school will eventually have in its pre-engineering CTE pathway, GHS Engineering Teacher Tresse Glover said in a presentation at the vshowcase.
Using Project Lead The Way, a nonprofit organization that provides classroom materials for computer science and engineering, among others, Greenbrier Public Schools (GPS) Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin said that GHS’ pre-engineering curriculum utilizes a hands-on approach that also gives students the opportunity to gain a certification in engineering before graduation.
“Every program of study [in GHS’ CTE program] has industry certifications available [and] we want students to leave high school with a certification, if not [more],” Martin said, adding that “even if students can start on [a certification] and complete part of the certification before entering the workforce, they’re still well ahead of someone who graduates and hasn’t started it at all.”
On Feb. 9, attendees watched as GHS student Gibson Hance designed a pencil in the school’s engineering computer program. The entire process took Hance about five minutes. Afterward, fellow GHS students Clayton Harris and Noah Gates showed attendees how the school’s 3-D printers operate.
Later in the showcase, GHS students Tommy Fitzgerald, Logan Gates, Hudson Hall, Ian Smith, Weston Schultz and Asher Ruple led showcase attendees in a series of other activities that included how the students use engineering notebooks to sketch designs, an explanation of the engineering design process and a step-by-step process of how to create a simple design in the same program Hance used earlier.
Engineering Career Field Guest Speaker Jonathan Gates, an engineer for Green Bay Packaging in Morrilton and the father of one of the GHS student presenters Noah, spoke at the showcase and said he wished he had an engineering program like Greenbrier’s when he was in high school.
“These kids are learning these skills at this age that will not only be used in engineering school, but also in life,” Gates said. “There’s a lot of benefits to this class.”
Gates added that he thinks every student would benefit from the pre-engineering course, even if it shows them they don’t have an interest in it.
“A lot of kids in college struggle with [deciding] what they are going to study,” Gates said. “They still don’t know as they get into college ... This class will teach these kids [what their interests are]. If it doesn’t tell them they want to be in engineering, it tells them they don’t want to be in engineering.”
Also on Feb. 9, representatives from Seal Solar, a North Little Rock-based solar energy contractor, demonstrated how solar panels work for attendees. Seal Solar installed a collection of solar panels for GPS to help the district supply some of its own energy and now partners with GHS to get students connected with them professionally.
In his remarks on Feb. 9, GPS Superintendent Scott Spainhour said he’s very proud of the district’s CTE programs and the partnerships they’ve created, including the one with Seal Solar.
“We put a program in place, we’re working on industry certifications [and] we’re truly proud of that,” Spainhour said. “It came together organically and it’s going to be a great addition to what we’re doing in the high school.”
For the 2023-2024 school year, GHS plans to have CTE courses in eight different categories. With many of the courses having multiple levels of instruction, students will have the opportunity to get training in fields as diverse as animal science or construction to marketing or automotive repair.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
