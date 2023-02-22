Greenbrier High School (GHS) hosted a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Showcase for its pre-engineering program on Feb. 9. The showcase, which lasted about two hours, allowed business leaders from across the community to visit the GHS campus and watch students use 3-D printers, engineering notebooks and model designs on computers.

The pre-engineering course students are taking this year is the first in three levels the school will eventually have in its pre-engineering CTE pathway, GHS Engineering Teacher Tresse Glover said in a presentation at the vshowcase.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

